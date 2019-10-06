Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film Darbar had been in headlines for varied reasons. Be it the photos from the film set or the posters of the film, the makers of the film has left no stone unturned to increase our level of curiosity. The film is all set to release in the next year of Pongal and the shooting of the same film has been wrapped up.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth who was busy shooting for his upcoming film titled Darbar for quite a long time has wrapped up his shoot. Not just that the makers have also confirmed the release date. The film will be released next year around Pongal. To inform the same, Lyca Productions, the makers of the film took to Twitter to announce the completion of the shoot.

Helmed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar features Rajinikanth in a police avatar for almost after 25 years. In the year 1992 Tamil film, Pandian also, Rajinikanth played the same role.

Filmmaker Murugadoss has created a lot of curiosity among the fans regarding the film. To tease his fans, makers in July released two exclusive posters from the film.

While in one of the stills, Rajinikanth is seen in an aggressive look. He can be seen wearing in khaki, walking with an iron rod in his hand. in the other picture, he can be seen wearing a light blue coat with rolled-up sleeves.

As if these two photos from the film wasn’t enough, it raises the bar of the curiosity level, Darbar makers released the posters. featuring a headshot of Rajinikanth, surrounded by a rifle with a belt and a police badge, he can be seen giving a glimpse of a happy Rajinikanth.

The film will be released in Telugu version. The movie also stars Suniel Shetty as the prime antagonist.

Actors such as Prateik Babbar, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas are also in the supporting role. Yogi Babu is also playing a crucial role.

Music composer is Anirudh Ravichander.

Recently, a photograph from the film’s set went viral where his wife Latha can be seen spotted. In the photograph, Rajnikanth dressed in a police uniform can seen comfortably sitting on a chair.

On February 26, 1981, Rajinikanth and Latha exchanged this wedding vows at Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh.

They were blessed with two daughters Aishwarya in 1982 and Soundarya in 1984.

