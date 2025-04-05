Home
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Release Date Announced: Action Film To Hit Screens Worldwide On This Date

Rajinikanth's next film ‘Coolie’ will release worldwide on August 14, 2025. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film features a stellar cast and a gripping storyline.

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Release Date Announced: Action Film To Hit Screens Worldwide On This Date


Superstar Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated film Coolie is set to hit theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025, just ahead of Independence Day. The announcement came through a striking black-and-white poster shared by Sun Pictures, the film’s production house, showcasing Rajinikanth in a rugged look, whistling with a stream of blood on his forehead.

The caption accompanying the poster read: “Sound-ah yethu! Deva Varraaru #Coolie worldwide from August 14th.” Fans erupted with excitement over the update, as the poster quickly trended across social media.

High-Octane Plot and Ensemble Cast

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie revolves around gold smuggling and promises to be an intense action entertainer. The film features an impressive ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Reba Monica John in key roles.

Adding to the excitement, Pooja Hegde will appear in a special song sequence, while Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is confirmed to make a cameo appearance. Lokesh Kanagaraj even shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Aamir Khan from the movie set, sparking even more anticipation among fans.

Massive Technical Crew Backing

The movie is mounted on a grand scale with a top-tier technical team:

  • Cinematography: Girish Gangadharan

  • Editing: Philomin Raj

  • Music: Anirudh Ravichander

With these seasoned talents onboard, the film is expected to deliver high production value and thrilling sequences.

Rajinikanth's 171st film titled Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj unveils teaser - India Today

Rajinikanth’s Busy Line-up: Jailer 2 Also Announced

While Coolie gears up for its release, Rajinikanth is also preparing for the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster, Jailer. Titled Jailer 2, the project was officially announced on Makar Sankranti with a special promo featuring director Nelson Dilipkumar and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Expressing his excitement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Nelson wrote:
“Immensely happy to announce my next film #Jailer2 with the one and only #Superstar #Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir and with my favourite @sunpictures #Kalanithimaran sir…”

The announcement also acknowledged the creative team including cinematographer K. Vijay Kartik, editor Nirmal, art director Kiran, and more.

What Fans Can Expect

With back-to-back films lined up and a celebrated crew backing him, Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ is shaping up to be a blockbuster release. The movie’s power-packed storyline, star appearances, and a festive release date are expected to draw massive footfall in theatres worldwide.

ALSO READ: Income Tax Raids Prithviraj Sukumaran's Home After ED Action On Empuraan Co-Producer Gokulam Gopalan

