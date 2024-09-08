Rajinikanth’s Jailer Co-Star Vinayakan Detained After Getting Involved In A Brawl With Hyderabad Airport Officials- WATCH!

Following the altercation, CISF handed him over to the police, who took him into custody after filing an official complaint. Several videos of the incident have since gone viral, showing the actor in an intoxicated state, speaking incoherently while being detained.

Malayalam actor Vinayakan, known for playing the antagonist in Rajinikanth’s film Jailer, was booked by the Hyderabad police on Saturday after allegedly getting into a scuffle with airport staff while intoxicated. The actor was detained by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and later handed over to local authorities.

The incident occurred during a layover at Hyderabad airport while Vinayakan was traveling from Kochi to Goa. Allegedly under the influence of alcohol, he got into an argument with IndiGo Airlines gate staff.

What Exactly Happened?

The situation escalated when he became physically confrontational with officials trying to calm him down. Reports suggest that Vinayakan removed his shirt, sat on the airport floor, and began shouting and using abusive language.

Following the altercation, CISF handed him over to the police, who took him into custody after filing an official complaint. Several videos of the incident have since gone viral, showing the actor in an intoxicated state, speaking incoherently while being detained.

Authorities have stated that Vinayakan will be released after a thorough questioning.

This isn’t the first time Vinayakan has been involved in such incidents. In October 2023, he was arrested for causing a disturbance at the Ernakulam police station in Kerala while intoxicated.

At that time, Vinayakan had called the police to his home over a family dispute, but allegedly misbehaved and used foul language towards the officers. He continued to cause a commotion at the police station and during a medical examination, leading to him being booked.