Helmed by Pa Ranjith, Rajinikanth's Kaala has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. With this, the film is also set to emerge as India's second highest openers of 2018 in Australia after Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat.

Despite a slow start at the box office, Rajinikanth’s Kaala is picking up the pace at the box office. After collecting Rs. 4.90 crore domestically at the box office, the film has crossed Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. Film critic and Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala revealed the news with a film poster and further added that ladies, kids and family audience are flocking in to watch the Rajinikanth starrer on the weekend. After an excellent performance on Saturday, the film is expected to witness a strong Sunday at the box office.

Along with Ramesh Bala, Film critic and Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh has revealed that with this Kaala is all set to emerge as India’s second highest openers of 2018 in Australia after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor. The film earned A$ 105,672 on Day 1, A$ 100,662 on Day 2, A$ 110, 526 on Day 3 leading to a total collection of A$ 316,860 i.e Rs 1.63 crore.

#BREAKING: In 3 Days, #Kaala has crossed ₹ 100 Cr Gross at the WW Box Office.. pic.twitter.com/N9NS1no2Mg — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 10, 2018

#Kaala – Ladies, Kids and Family audience are flocking to watch this family entertainer this weekend.. Excellent Saturday yesterday at the Box office.. A Strong Sunday is expected today at the Box office all over.. pic.twitter.com/zphozIoCMC — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 10, 2018

In the USA, Rajinikanth’s Kaala has earned $300 K with a total gross amount of $ 1.35 million. Apart from this, the film has earned a total of Rs. 230 crore from music and satellite rights even before the film release.

Till 7 PM PST on Saturday (June 9th), #Kaala has collected $300K in #USA Total Gross-$1.35 Million.. pic.twitter.com/5HZvtw4slE — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 10, 2018

Speaking about the film’s slow start at Indian box office, Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai has stated that the film will have a good opening in Tamil Nadu due to the controversies surrounding the film. Since it is a Rajinikanth’s film, it is expected do well but it will not be able to secure a massive opening.

Helmed by Pa Ranjith, Kaala revolves around Kaala (Rajinikanth) as the savior of the people living in Dharavi and the fight against the power-hungry to ensure justice for the oppressed. After Kaala, the superstar will be seen in the upcoming film 2.0 co-starring Akshay Kumar.

