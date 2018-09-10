The much-awaited movie 'Petta' shoot is going on in Chandigarh. However, despite the high security around the shooting spot, there are two scenes of the movie which have been leaked. The movie is likely to release in summers of September. The film is based on a gangster action drama on some lines of Rajinikanth’s '90s blockbuster Baashha'.

Talking about the high security, the production house, Sun Pictures, has taken some stringent steps to prevent the leaking of photos or videos from the shooting spot of ‘Petta’.

Not just it, they have banned the use of mobile phones on the sets. Even the shooting schedule is being hidden from the crew members in advance.

Reportedly, people are given different identity cards. Only those with specify identity cards are allowed to enter the sets of ‘Petta’.

Talking about the security, the Lucknow police have deployed 25 constables to provide security. Eiqbal Jaafri, the line producer of Petta said that the police had deputed a circle officer for Rajini sir’s security. He would also be provided with a police escort for the entire duration of his stay in the state capital. Recently, the crew wrapped up the shoot from Dehradun and Chennai.

According to reports, Rajinikanth will essay the role of a professor in a convent. Apart from Rajinikanth, ‘Petta’ stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Trisha, Simran, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi and Bobby Simhaa in key roles.

Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 teaser is all set to release on September 13. The film is also Akshay Kumar’s first multi-lingual project. On the occasion of Akshay Kumar’s birthday, the makers released a new poster of Akshay’s character of Dr. Richard aka Crow Man.

‘2.0’ producers Lyca Productions in a Twitter post and mentioned that the teaser of the film will also be released in 3D format.

