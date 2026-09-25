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Home > Entertainment News > Rajinikanth’s Rs 22 Crore Car Is Just The Beginning: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar And More Stars With Luxury Garages – FULL LIST

Rajinikanth’s Rs 22 Crore Car Is Just The Beginning: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar And More Stars With Luxury Garages – FULL LIST

From Rajinikanth’s reported Rs 22 crore custom-built limousine to Shah Rukh Khan’s Bugatti Veyron and Emraan Hashmi’s Rolls-Royce, these celebrity garages are packed with some of the most expensive cars associated with Indian cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar And More Stars With Luxury Garages
Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar And More Stars With Luxury Garages

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 15:18 IST

Luxury cars have long been part of the celebrity lifestyle, but some Indian actors have taken their passion for automobiles to another level. From bespoke limousines to Rolls-Royce models and a Bugatti Veyron, the garages of several Bollywood and South Indian stars feature cars worth several crores.

A recent list published by Navbharat Times puts Rajinikanth’s reported custom-built limousine at the top, with an estimated value of Rs 22 crore. However, celebrity car prices can vary significantly depending on the model, year, customisation and taxes, and ownership details are not always independently confirmed.

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Rajinikanth’s Rs 22 Crore Custom-Built Limousine

Rajinikanth’s reported custom-built limousine is among the most unusual cars associated with an Indian film star. The vehicle has been valued at around Rs 22 crore in recent media reports.

The actor’s larger collection has also reportedly included a Rolls-Royce Phantom, Rolls-Royce Ghost and other luxury vehicles. ET Now previously reported that his car collection was worth more than Rs 50 crore, including a custom-built Bentley limousine.

Emraan Hashmi’s Rolls-Royce And Shah Rukh Khan’s Bugatti

Emraan Hashmi is reportedly associated with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge valued at around Rs 12.25 crore. His luxury garage also includes other high-end vehicles. HT Auto has separately reported his ownership of a Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge.

Shah Rukh Khan’s reported Bugatti Veyron, meanwhile, has long featured on lists of the most expensive cars owned by Indian actors. India Today reported in 2017 that the actor had reportedly paid around Rs 12 crore for the hypercar.

Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar And Prabhas’ Rolls-Royce Phantom

Rolls-Royce dominates the list, with several major stars reportedly owning the Phantom.

Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi have all been associated with Rolls-Royce Phantom models in various media reports. Recent reports have placed some of these cars at around Rs 10.92 crore, although older reports cite considerably different prices depending on the model and valuation.

Hrithik Roshan, Vijay, Sanjay Dutt And Aamir Khan

The Rolls-Royce Ghost also features prominently in celebrity garages. Hrithik Roshan, Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt and Aamir Khan have been reported to own or have owned Rolls-Royce Ghost models.

Prices reported for these cars vary, particularly because different generations and customised versions command different values. For instance, ABP has previously estimated Hrithik’s Ghost Series II at Rs 5.32 crore, while other reports have put the value considerably higher.

With luxury models ranging from the Rolls-Royce Phantom and Ghost to the Bugatti Veyron, these collections reflect the extraordinary range of automobiles associated with some of India’s biggest film stars.

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Rajinikanth’s Rs 22 Crore Car Is Just The Beginning: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar And More Stars With Luxury Garages – FULL LIST
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Rajinikanth’s Rs 22 Crore Car Is Just The Beginning: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar And More Stars With Luxury Garages – FULL LIST

Rajinikanth’s Rs 22 Crore Car Is Just The Beginning: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar And More Stars With Luxury Garages – FULL LIST

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Rajinikanth’s Rs 22 Crore Car Is Just The Beginning: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar And More Stars With Luxury Garages – FULL LIST

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Rajinikanth’s Rs 22 Crore Car Is Just The Beginning: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar And More Stars With Luxury Garages – FULL LIST
Rajinikanth’s Rs 22 Crore Car Is Just The Beginning: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar And More Stars With Luxury Garages – FULL LIST
Rajinikanth’s Rs 22 Crore Car Is Just The Beginning: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar And More Stars With Luxury Garages – FULL LIST
Rajinikanth’s Rs 22 Crore Car Is Just The Beginning: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar And More Stars With Luxury Garages – FULL LIST
Rajinikanth’s Rs 22 Crore Car Is Just The Beginning: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar And More Stars With Luxury Garages – FULL LIST

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