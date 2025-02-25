Rajinikanth’s Special Message For Tamil Nadu Govt School Students – Find Out Why!

Rajinikanth encourages Tamil Nadu govt school students at the airport before their Malaysia tour, inspiring them on their first international trip.

Tamil Nadu’s School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh, shared a heartwarming moment that unfolded at the Chennai airport, where Superstar Rajinikanth inspired a group of 52 government school students before they embarked on an educational tour to Malaysia.

The students, traveling as part of the Tamil Nadu government’s initiative to provide international exposure to young learners, were thrilled to meet the legendary actor unexpectedly at the airport. Rajinikanth, known for his humility and inspirational presence, offered his best wishes and words of encouragement, making the trip even more memorable for the students.

Tamil Nadu Government’s International Educational Tours

Minister Anbil Mahesh highlighted that this trip to Malaysia was the eighth international educational tour organized by the Tamil Nadu government under the leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The initiative aims to broaden students’ horizons by giving them first-hand global exposure.

For many of the students, this was their first time traveling by air, adding to their excitement. The minister emphasized that Rajinikanth’s kind words served as a great motivation, boosting their confidence as they set off on this unique learning experience.

Minister Anbil Mahesh Appreciates Rajinikanth’s Gesture

Taking to social media, Minister Anbil Mahesh expressed his gratitude for Rajinikanth’s thoughtful interaction. He acknowledged the positive impact of the superstar’s encouragement on the young travelers, stating that such gestures can inspire students to dream big and strive for success.

The unexpected encounter quickly went viral on social media, with many praising Rajinikanth for taking the time to uplift the students. The moment also brought attention to the Tamil Nadu government’s progressive approach to education, reinforcing its commitment to providing students with opportunities beyond the classroom.

