Ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Sanju, which is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt's life and stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, has confirmed a new Munna Bhai film with Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. Hirani and his co-author Abhijat Joshi have penned all Munna Bhai films together.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is one of the finest directors of Bollywood. From delivering blockbuster films like 3 Idiots, PK, among many others, Hirani has become one of the ace directors of Bollywood. Rajkumar Hirani, who made his big Bollywood debut with 2003’s Munna Bhai MBBS, has confirmed the new Munna Bhai film. The first two films—Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai emerged as major blockbusters and are still loved by one and all. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the new film. However, the filmmaker said that it’s not Munna Bhai Chale America.

When asked if the franchise will return, the filmmaker said, “We wanted to do the third Munna Bhai film and even wrote a lot of it, but we were not able to match the script with the first two. Now, I have found something, though we still have to write it.” Hirani and his co-author Abhijat Joshi have penned all Munna Bhai films together.

Talking about the success of the two films, Hirani said, “We were all new and naive at the time. While we were filming Munna Bhai MBBS, we didn’t think we were doing some kind of mainstream cinema. I only knew that I was doing a different kind of cinema. More than its commercial success, it fetched us a lot of love and affection from people. I was happy that my family and friends saw it. That joy itself was enough. Never in my life had I thought of anything like this.”

Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Sanju, a biopic about Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt which features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role has created a lot of buzz on the internet. The film is slated to release on June 29 this year and is one of the most anticipated films of this year.

