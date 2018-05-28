Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has introduced Vicky Kaushal as Sanju's best buddy from his upcoming film Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor. After unveiling Sonam Kapoor's character as a chapter from Sanju's crazy romantic life, Paresh Raval as Sanju's father and now Vicky Kaushal as his best friend since the time of Rocky, the filmmaker has raised the excitement of the fans for the film's trailer that is scheduled to release on May 30.

Based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most anticipated films of 2018 and the makers of the film are leaving no stone un-turned to raise the excitement of the fans. After giving a glimpse into Sanju’s crazy romantic life and his bond with his father, Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has revealed a new facet of the actor’s life- Friendship. The fun and quirky poster, shared on Monday, stars Ranbir Kapoor with his best buddy Vicky Kaushal.

Set against the backdrop of 80s and early 90s, the bestfriends can be seen mischievously looking at each other in a bar. Speaking about his character in the film, Vicky told TimesNow, “I am playing one of his (Sanjay) very very close friends in the film who has been with him since the time of Rocky and continues to be an integral part of his life.” On being asked about his experience of working with Ranbir in the film, Vicky stated that he is one of the finest actors he has ever worked with.

Meet Vicky Kaushal. Such a refined actor and pure joy to work with him. He plays Sanju’s best buddy. #SanjuTrailer out in 2 days on 30th May! #RanbirKapoor @vickykaushal09 #RajkumarHiraniFilms @foxstarhindi @VVCFilms pic.twitter.com/979wx8eXks — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) May 28, 2018

“He is one of the finest actors I have ever worked with. He doesn’t possess any starry airs and comes with no baggage of stardom. One thing I learnt from him is how not to take yourself seriously. He doesn’t take this fact seriously that he is such a fine actor. He treats every day like a new day and surrenders himself to the director on the set. He has humble confidence in his craft and a sense of security,” he said.

Expressing his excitement about working with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, Vicky concluded, “I would pinch myself while dubbing for the film. It seemed normal while shooting for the film but when I saw my scenes, I realised that I had indeed worked in a Rajkumar Hirani film.” While the film’s trailer will be released on May 30, the film will hit the screens on June 29.

