#MeToo: Ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who helmed super hit films like Sanju, PK, 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai has been accused of sexual assault by a crew member of Sanju. If the reports are to be believed, Hirani allegedly sexually assaulted her between March and September 2018, during the post-production of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju. The woman levelled the allegations against Hirani through an e-mail to Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The woman also sent the same e-mail to film critic Anupama Chopra, screenwriter Abhijat Joshi and Vidhu Vinod’s sister Shelly Chopra, say reports.

The reports say, On April 9, 2018, Hirani first made a sexually suggestive remark and then assaulted her. The woman in her e-mail said that her mind, body and heart were grossly violated for 6 months.

“I remember forming these words on my lips – “Sir. This is wrong…Because of this power structure. You being the absolute power and me being a mere assistant, a nobody – I will never be able to express myself to you. My mind, body and heart were grossly violated that night and for the next 6 months.

