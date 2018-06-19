With less than 10 days left for movie Sanju release, its director Rajkumar Hirani has revealed that he wanted to cast actor Sanjay Dutt in his biopic. In the movie, along with Ranbir Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Diya Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Karishma Tannah have played the main roles. According to reports, when makers of Sanju started working on this movie, they faced a lot of in the finalization of Sanju cast.

With less than 10 days left for movie Sanju release, its director Rajkumar Hirani has revealed that he wanted to cast actor Sanjay Dutt in his biopic. Ranbir Kapoor has played the lead role in movie Sanju. According to reports, when makers of Sanju started working on this movie, they faced a lot of issues in the finalization of Sanju cast. In the early planning for movie Sanju, its makers were anxious to make sure that information related to its cast should not get leaked.

Finalizing the lead role was a big task for makers, but they hold a lot of deliberations over the role of Sunil Dutt in the movie Sanju as the actor is Bollywood heavyweight, so a fantastic actor was required to justify his role. Earlier, Rajkumar Hirani said that he offered this role to Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan. But, he refused to take up this role, saying that he doesn’t want to repeat the role of an old man after Dangal.

Aamir Khan also reportedly wanted to play the lead role in the movie. Hirani took auditions of many actors, but at last, he thought of Sanjay Dutt for playing the role of Sunil Dutt, but he later dropped the idea, saying that how people will react to the son playing the role of the father in his own biopic.

Hirani later offered this role to veteran actor Paresh Raval. Hirani said Sunil Dutt never used to have the beard, so it was difficult for others to maintain that look. The movie team even asked the Paresh Raval to adopt his attitude.

