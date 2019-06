Sanju which is based on the life of Sanjay Dutt and features Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles was recently screened at Shanghai International Film Festival that too three times! For more details scroll on. Rajkumar Hirani, director of Sanju, was also recently announced as a Jury President for the Malaysia International Film Festival.

3 Idiots filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani who was recently spotted at the Shanghai Film festival surely had a blast! The director who was recently named as a jury member for this year’s Shanghai International Film Festival had another reason to celebrate as his recent blockbuster film Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor was screened at the International festival and had back to back three screenings!

The film, Sanju which had crossed RS 200 crore mark and received a lot of appreciations and was screened for three consecutive days at the Shanghai Film Festival 2019. Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor and based on the life of Sanjay Dutt was not only a favorite of the masses but also was one of the highest grossers at the box office in India, testimony to how much love the movie received.

Marking his presence, the filmmaker arrived in Shanghai on 14th June. Following so, he graced the opening ceremony of Shanghai International Film Festival, to begin with, the showcases. Hirani witnessed an array of cinema from all over the world and watched movies every day, being a part of the jury panel. His film, Sanju also received wide appreciation at the screenings from the audience, film fraternity present at the global gathering.

With a popularity base for his projects across the borders in Asian markets like China, Hirani is definitely one name who has taken India on the global map for cinema and has created a mark with his artistry. Receiving accolades for his recent movie ‘Sanju’, the screening at an International podium like Shanghai is a massive achievement.

The director has given the industry some of the classic projects including the globally acclaimed 3 Idiots and will be on the jury panel alongside Italian director Paolo Genovese and Chinese actress Zhao. They join the previously announced jury president, 2014 Cannes Palme d’Or winner Nuri Bilge Ceylan, the Turkish director behind last year’s “The Wild Pear Tree.”

Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) is the only competitive film festival in China approved by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations. Shanghai International Film Festival looks at promoting the country’s rising film making talent and has become a ground where India is leading the list of jury panelists with Rajkumar as the front runner.

