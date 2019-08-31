Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has challenged the status quo in the Indian Film Industry. With his power-packed performances in content-driven films, Rajkummar has emerged as a celebrated actor in a cinema-loving country dominated by Khans.

Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: From Gurgaon to Mumbai, the journey of Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has not been a bed of roses but it has surely been a memorable one. He once said that if an outsider could make it as big as Shah Rukh Khan then maybe there is hope for him. Years down the line, film critics and analysts in the Hindi film industry are debating whether the era of Khans is over owing to the content driven films by actors like Rajkummar Rao alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Starting out his filmy career with Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Ragini MMS, Gangs Of Waaseypur 2, Kai Po Che, Shahid and Queen to now films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton, Stree and Judgementall Hai Kya, Rajkummar Rao has carved a space for himself in the industry as a celebrated actor, one who can slip into any character and make it seem believable. No entourage, no social media overdrive, talked-about fashion outings or linkup rumours, just pure acting.

Hailed for his choice of scripts, Rajkummar is one of the actors who have forced the industry to think beyond star power and value stories. Stories that inspire evoke emotions and lead a change.

Surely, the Khans – Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir, have dominated the hearts of millions for years and can guarantee a record breaking opening day but their films are only accepted now if it strikes a chord with the audience. Recent failures of films like Race 3, Thugs of Hindostan and Zero are an example of it.

Speaking about his upcoming films, Rajkummar Rao will be seen in upcoming films like Made In China opposite Mouni Roy, Turram Khan opposite Nushrat Bharucha and RoohiAfza alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Here’s wishing him a very Happy birthday!

