With the valentines day around the corner, love is brewing for the celeb couples as well. With yet another love story in the air, Rajkummar Rao spilt the beans about his feelings for Patralekha making his fans go berzerk with excitement. Here's what he has to say about his lady love and the first time they mustered.

Patralekha, who made her debut with Hansal Mehta’s City Lights Along Rajkummar Rao had written a love letter on a popular social media page for her love, setting the internet on fire. The post is overflowing with the tags of her fans for their better halves. In an interview, Rajkummar Rao disclosed his side of the story stating that he desired to marry her when she saw her for the first time. He also quoted that he felt it was the Universe conceptualizing their love story. Although Rao didn’t feel the need to get married at the moment, yet he spoke about tieing a knot with his lady love.

Followed by City Lights, Patralekha was seen in Love Games, which was an urban-thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt. The film starred Patralekha, Gaurav Arora and Tara Alisha Berry in pivotal roles. It was released on 8 April 2016 and received negative reviews, however, her performance was better received. Rao entered the film industry with his debut with the experimental anthology film Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010. After his breakthrough in Kai Po Che, he has also starred in the commercially successful film opposite Kangana Ranaut in Queen.

With love blooming between the adorable couple, here are their mystical moments that will make you want to fall in love.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More