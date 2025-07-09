LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Rajkummar Rao And Wife Patralekha Announce Pregnancy Four Years After Tying The Knot

Rajkummar Rao And Wife Patralekha Announce Pregnancy Four Years After Tying The Knot

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha announced the news of arrival of their first baby on July 9, 2025, after almost four years of their marriage via an Instagram Post, the couple is elevated to welcome the baby.

Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha announce pregnancy

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 18:40:46 IST

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha announced this happy news via a heartfelt Instagram post of a charming pastel-toned illustration featuring a baby cradle adorned with floral motifs with  “Baby on the way” written and captioned, “Elated” with heart emojis.

Several celebrities showered the comment section with love and congratulatory messages. Priyanka Chopra commented, “So beautiful! Congratulations to you both,” while Anushka Sharma wrote, “So happy for you two! Congrats!” Mom To Be, Kiara Advani also posted red heart emojis.

Other stars like Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Pulkit Samrat and Sonakshi Sinha also extended their warm wishes to the couple.

Rajkummar and Patralekha’s Journey of Love and Partnership

Rajkummar and Patralekha’s romance blossomed during the shoot of a music video in 2010. After dating for a decade, the couple tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate ceremony.

Since 2011, the couple has redefined the definition of love and partnership. Their wedding in Chandigarh was a quiet affair, with Patralekhaa stunning in a red sari featuring a Bengali verse on her veil and Rajkummar in elegant ivory. 

Before getting married, they had a white-themed engagement ceremony on  November 13, 2021 where Rajkummar proposed on one knee, followed by Patralekhaa doing the same, with Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” playing. 

The couple’s 15-year journey, marked by mutual support, has been a cornerstone of their relationship, with Patralekhaa recently calling Rajkummar her biggest cheerleader in her career endeavors.

Patralekha’s Past Rumours Of Pregnancy

After getting married, the couple has faced multiple rumours of pregnancy throughout the year. In a 2024 interview with Galatta India, Patralekha addressed these speculations, humorously noting instances where bloating was mistaken for pregnancy.

The official announcement has finally put a full stop on these rumours, the fans are elevated by this joyful news and celebrate with the couple.

Also Read: Is It Confirmed? Kim Soo Hyun Fractures His Leg Amid Dating Controversy With Kim Sae Ron, Pictures Go Viral

