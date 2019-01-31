The star cast of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, i.e. Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor were spotted touring Mumbai for the promotion of their upcoming Hindi-language coming-of-age film directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. The film is set to release on 1 February 2019.

The star cast of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, i.e. Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor were spotted touring Mumbai for the promotion of their upcoming Hindi-language coming-of-age film directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. The tagline as shown on the released film trailer and poster is The most unexpected romance of the year. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Rajkummar Rao. The film also features Akshay Oberoi, Regina Cassandra, Brijendra Kala and Madhumalti Kapoor in supporting roles.

Rajkummar Rao has become one of the most promising new actors in India and has received a National Film Award and a Filmfare Award from three nominations. After starring in brief roles in several of the highly successful Hindi films of the following two years, he achieved success for his role in 2013 for the film Kai Po Che!, for which he was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. That same year, he was awarded the National Film Award for Best Actor and the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Shahid Azmi in the biographical drama Shahid. This is his second film with Sonam Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor has a prolific career which spanned almost 40 years as an actor with more than 100 plus films to his credit, and as a producer since 2005. Kapoor made his debut in films as a 12-year-old in 1971, playing the role of a young Shashi Kapoor in Tu Payal Mein Geet. The film, however, did not release theatrically. Kapoor is one of the most celebrated actors of the Indian film industry. With his role in 2008 Academy Award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire and the 8th season of the American television series 24, he placed himself in the International film circle.

Daughter of Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, after a series of commercial failures, the super hit Raanjhanaa (2013) marked a turning point in her career, earning her Best Actress nominations. She then featured in the romantic comedies Khoobsurat (2014) and Dolly Ki Doli (2015), both of which earned her Filmfare Award for Best Actress nominations.

