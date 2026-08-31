Rajkummar Rao B’Day SPL: From Patralekhaa Calling Him ‘Creepy’ To Becoming Bollywood’s Transformation King — How Far Has He Come?

Rajkummar Rao Birthday: Rajkummar Rao’s journey has always been a little unconventional, both on screen and off it. Born on August 31, 1984, the actor turns 42 today. Over the years, he has gone from playing unsettling, awkward and intensely internal characters to becoming one of Hindi cinema’s most dependable leading men. And somewhere along that journey came one of Bollywood’s most unexpected love stories.

Long before Patralekhaa became his wife, she had a very different opinion of him. After watching Rajkummar in Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Patralekhaa admitted that she thought he was “very creepy” and was even reluctant to meet him. Rajkummar, meanwhile, had already seen her in an advertisement and reportedly thought, “I wanna marry this girl.” That contrast almost sums up Rajkummar Rao’s career too, audiences rarely know what version of him they are going to meet next.

Why Did Patralekhaa Initially Find Rajkummar Rao ‘Creepy’?

Once, Patralekhaa remembered that she had seen Rajkummar performing in Love Sex Aur Dhokha only a few days prior to being called to collaborate with him for a music video. She thought the actor would be similarly intimidating in his real personality since his character had left a great impact on her. She was so nervous that she even took her sister along to the shoot in Pune.

But all changed during the shoot. Patralekhaa later revealed how Rajkummar had loved acting and how seriously he had been taking it. This passion, she revealed, gradually pulled her towards him. The couple started dating upon meeting in 2010, collaborated in Citylights and got married to each other in Chandigarh on November 15, 2021.

From Love Sex Aur Dhokha To Shahid: Rajkummar Rao’s Early Rise

Rajkummar’s professional story also began without the conventional launch associated with mainstream Bollywood stars. An FTII graduate, he made his film debut with Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010. Smaller parts followed before films such as Kai Po Che!, Shahid and Queen began changing the perception around him.

His performance in Shahid, based on lawyer and human-rights activist Shahid Azmi, established him as an actor willing to disappear into difficult characters. From there, Rajkummar built a career that rarely followed one template.

Trapped, Newton, Omerta And Stree: Why Transformation Became His Strength

What separates Rajkummar from many of his contemporaries is the degree to which he changes his rhythm, physicality and voice depending on the character. In Trapped, he carried long stretches of the film almost entirely alone. In Newton, he played an idealistic government clerk with restrained humour. In Omerta, he moved into far darker territory, while Stree allowed him to combine comedy, vulnerability and small-town mannerisms.

Rajkummar himself has previously said that repeating characters would bore him and that he consciously works on changing a character’s accent, body language and pitch. That ability to shift between intense independent films and mainstream entertainers gradually became his biggest advantage.

How Stree Changed Rajkummar Rao’s Mainstream Image

If films such as Shahid and Newton established his acting credentials, Stree gave Rajkummar a much bigger commercial identity. As Vicky, he proved that the same actor known for stripped-down dramatic performances could also lead a horror-comedy with mass appeal. That balance between credibility and commercial cinema helped push him into a different phase of his career, where transformation was no longer limited to niche or performance-driven films.

Rajkummar Rao To Play Sourav Ganguly Next

His next major transformation may be one of his most high-profile yet. Rajkummar Rao is set to play former India captain Sourav Ganguly in an upcoming biopic. Ganguly recently confirmed his confidence in the casting, saying he believes Rajkummar will do a good job portraying his journey.

For an actor whose career has been built around finding the details that separate one character from another, playing one of Indian cricket’s most recognisable personalities presents a very different challenge. From Shahid to Stree and now Sourav Ganguly, Rajkummar’s career has rarely been about maintaining one screen image.

Even his love story began with a mistaken impression. Patralekhaa once saw the “creepy” man from Love Sex Aur Dhokha. What she later discovered was an actor obsessed with his craft, the same quality that eventually turned Rajkummar Rao into one of Bollywood’s most adaptable performers.

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