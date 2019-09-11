Stree actor Rajkummar Rao is swinging high on the professional front. After Made in China, the actor has signed another collaborated project of producers Bhushan Kumar and Luv Ranjan Chupke Chupke. It is an iconic film by Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1975 comedy film Chupke Chupke. However, what is grabbing everyone's attention is the hefty amount of Rajkummra Rao that he asked from the makers of the film.

Rajkummar Rao is no mood to take rest. Yes, after Made in China, the actor has been roped for another project based on the remake of an iconic film Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1975 comedy film ‘Chupke Chupke’. For this film, the producers Bhushan Kumar and Luv Ranjan have collaborated. However, Rajkummar Rao didn’t get ready to sign for this movie easily. Reportedly, post the success of a horror-comedy Stree, the actor has reportedly hiked his fees and is charging the highest remuneration till now.

According to a report, Rajkummar Rao is charging a whopping amount of Rs. 9 crore for a film. The Stree actor will be playing dual roles similar to Dharmendra. The script is being finalised while the director is till to lock the star cast.

Chupke Chupke starring Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles. While Om Prakash, Usha Kiran, David Abraham Cheulkar, Asrani and Keshto Mukherjee were in supporting roles.

Chupke Chupke was the Hindi adaptation of Uttam Kumar and Madhabi Mukherjee’s 1971 Bengali film ‘Chhadmabeshi’. Chupke Chupke came after four years.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will be next seen in a movie titled ‘Made In China’ opposite Mouni Roy. Actor has also another horror-comedy titled Roohiafza opposite Janhvi Kapoor lined up for the upcoming year.

On September 11, 2019, Wednesday, the motion poster of Made In China was released. In the motion poster, Rajkummar Rao can be seen donning a formal attire and seems like he would be portraying the character of a middle-class man. Helmed by Mikhil Musale, the film also stars Gajraj Rao, Paresh Rawal and Boman Irani in the lead roles. While the trailer of the film will be released in the next week.

