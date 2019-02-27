Rajkummar Rao, Dinesh Vijan reunite after Stree: The title of Rajkummar Rao's next horror comedy film has been finally revealed. Film producer Dinesh Vijan, who also produced Stree in the recent past, has opened up about the project and revealed that the film has been titled as Rooh-Afza. The film is expected to go on floors in May.

After the blockbuster success of horror comedy film Stree last year, Actor Rajkummar Rao is all set to join hands with producer Dinesh Vijan for another interesting story that is sure to give you chills. The official announcement of the film was made last year in December that revealed that Fukrey actor Varun Sharma will also be seen in the film. To amp up the excitement level for the film, Dinesh Vijan has finally ended silence on the upcoming film in an interview with an entertainment portal.

Titled as Rooh-Afza, the film will be far from sweet. Rather, Roof-Afza revolves around a witch who puts grooms to sleep by singing a lullaby and possesses their bride. This, in turn, adds the extra entertainment and oops moments in their marital life.

Speaking about the film, Dinesh Vijan said that the film will be an absolute laugh riot and will make you look around to check if the witch is actually around you. He added that even though the film has been titled after a refreshing drink, the film will not be sweet. The filmmaker, as well as the leading lady of the film, are yet to be finalised. However, the film is slated to go on floors in May and hit the theatrical screens in 2020.

Along with Rooh-Afza, Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in films like Mental Hai Kya opposite Kangana Ranaut, Made In China opposite Mouni Roy and Turram Khan opposite Nushrat Bharucha.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More