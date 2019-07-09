Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya, has confirmed that he is not a part of Dostana 2 and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. However, he has hinted at an upcoming project with filmmaker Karan Johar.

Powerhouse performer Rajkummar Rao is on a dream run at the silver screens. After proving her versatility in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton and Stree, the actor is now gearing up for his upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya alongside Kangana Ranaut. With this, he also has several interesting projects in his kitty at the moment.

However, Rajkummar’s name has been particularly linked to two upcoming projects that raised curiosity and excitement among the fans. These were Karan Johar’s upcoming film Dostana 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. Responding to the speculations, Ayushmann has clarified that he is not a part of any of the films.

In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Rajkummar said he is not doing Dostana 2 or Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. Speaking about Dostana 2, the actor said that he did meet Karan Johar and he has immense respect for him. But, this could not work out. He, however, hinted that there is something exciting in store from both of them. Would it be another film? We would have to wait and watch.

While announcing Dostana 2, Karan Johar had hinted that a newcomer will be roped as the third lead and complete the trio with Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan. According to the latest buzz, Tabu’s nephew Fateh Randhawa will play the second main lead in Dostana 2. Reports are also rife that Janhvi and Kartik will play siblings in the film and not lovers. After Judgementall Hai Kya, Rajkummar Rao will be seen in upcoming films like RoohiAfza alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Made In China alongside Mouni Roy and Turram Khan alongside Nushrat Bharucha.

