Rajkummar Rao shared a still from the sequel of Life In a Metro on his twitter handle in which he is shown posing with his co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh in front of the lake. Rajkummar took all the attention as he can be seen recreating the iconic dance step of Mithun Chakraborty. Rajkummar and Fatima will be seen romancing each other in one of the four stories of Life In a Metro sequel.

Rajkummar Rao who is currently running on the streak of success with his back to back amazing performances on the silver screen has started filming for Anurag Basu’s Life In a Metro sequel. The actor recently shared a picture with his co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh from the movie on his Twitter handle. Sharing the photo he told the audience that the shoot of the progress and will come for masses very soon. In the photo, Fatima and Rao can be seen posing in front of the lake in the late 90’s outfit.

It was Rajkumar who grabbed the attention as he recreated Mithun Chakraborty’s iconic dance step and we wonder if he is playing the role of actor’s fan in the movie. Talking about the film in an interview Fatima had said that she was very excited as soon as she got the news about Anurag Basu was making a movie and is interested in casting her in the female lead.

She further added that when you get the movies from the directors like Anurag Basu, Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali she would simply shut her eyes and say yes for the film.

Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen romancing each other in one of the four short stories of Life In a Metro sequel. Rajkumar was last seen in the movie Stree and Fatima was spotted in Thugs of Hindustan playing the role of Zafira Baig.

