Fanney Khan actor who is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming horror thriller Stree, Rajkummar Rao collaborate with CityLights director Hansal Mehta. The actor-director duo has worked together in Bollywood hits like Shahid, Aligarh and Omerta. According to sources, before going for Swagat Hai, the two will join hands for their first comedy movie.

Fanney Khan star Rajkummar Rao and CityLights director Hansal Mehta are all set to collaborate for their next. The two have earlier worked in Bollywood hits together for Shahid, Aligarh and Omerta. Earlier, during the release of Omerta, it was announced that they will be collaborating for a film named Swagat Hai. Rajkummar Rao starrer Swagat Hai will revolve around freedom of expression, hypocrisy and exploitation of women in personal places and at the workplace. As per sources, Rakummar Rao and Hansal Mehta have joined hands for a comedy film. Director-actor duo is all set to entertain with their first comedy thriller.

Rajkummar Rao is all set to entertain us with his upcoming movie Stree stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Vijay Raaz and Nora Fatehi. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree is made under the banners of Maddock Films and D2R Films. Dinesh Vijan and Raj & DK’s Stree will hit the theatres on August 31, this year.

Apart from this, the actor will be seen in Shelly Chopra Dhar’s directorial Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani’s movie stars Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Regina Cassandra and Madhumalti Kapoor for a love saga. Marking as the first film of Sonam Kapoor and Dad Anil Kapoor together, the movie will hit the theatres on February 1, next year.

Rajkummar Rao was recently seen in Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Fanney Khan which was released on August 3, 2018. The musical drama helmed by Atul Manjrekar, is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anil Kapoor, P.S Bharathi, Rajiv Tandon, Kussum Arora, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Nishant Pitti and Virrendra Arora.

