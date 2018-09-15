After giving back to back powerful performances with the films like Newton, Omerta, Shahid and recently Stree, Rajkummar Rao has proved that he is indeed meant to end up with blockbusters only. Besides being an extraordinary actor, Rao is undoubtedly a social media sensation. The actor always keeps his fans updated regarding his recent achievements and if it is not achievements then there are some exceptional photos of him. Recently, the actor shared a picture via his Instagram handle and also gives his confirmation for the sequel of Stree with his caption. It has not been long since he uploaded the picture and over 148, 310 likes on Instagram.

Even the comment section is flooded with the compliments for the actor. Donning a white t-shirt, Rajkummar looks dapper in the photo. Meanwhile, the actor has been mesmerising both critics and audiences with his back to back remarkable performances. The actor has over 1.1 million fans on Instagram and the figures are rising every other day. Before we keep on complimenting the actor, here’s take a look at his recent Instagram post: 

"Growing up, I was fascinated with Shah Rukh Sir–I used to stare at his posters & think that if an outsider could make it as big as him, then maybe there was hope for me. It wasn't rosy though–I didn't get work after I came to Mumbai. I only got small jobs–I'd be like the 10th person standing in a random newspaper ad! I made 8-10k a month–but there were days when I didn't have money & I'd call my friends saying, 'Can I come over to eat?' Giving up wasn't an option. There was never a plan B. I was constantly on the hunt for auditions–I met with countless ADs & casting directors. They would call me in for small roles & I'd try to convince them to let me audition for the bigger parts–I was turned down. But I wasn't demotivated. I persistently followed up with Atul Mongia till he finally called me to audition for Love Sex aur Dhokha. A week went by & I hadn't heard back–that's when I questioned, 'Will they call?' Then it happened…everything I worked for culminated in that one moment. I was at home when I got the most important call of my life. The words were, 'Ho gaya, you got the film!' I fell to my knees, cried & called my mom. The movie released & that's when the doors opened. But I'll tell you a stand out moment–it was sometime after Queen. I was shooting in Mehboob & heard that Shah Rukh Sir was there too. So I thought this was my chance–maybe I could meet him. I sent a message across–I didn't think he'd know me, but he called me to his trailer. He knew my entire bio! He made me feel so special–I was already a fan, but that day I was probably his biggest. I was nervous and in awe throughout. I once spoke to his posters & now there he was, in front of me. How can I even explain what that felt like? What's ironic is, that the people who in the beginning weren't interested in me for a lead role–today offer me films. I'm the same actor, the same person, but now I'm offered the roles. I've believed in my craft, even when things weren't going well. I just knew–I put it out in the Universe & attracted it. Remember, no matter what anyone says, no one will believe in you, the way YOU do–so hustle & let the Universe do the rest."

☀️ 🔥

#fridaymood

Meanwhile, the makers of Stree recently confirmed that the second instalment to the film is on board and leaving the end open-ended was pre-decided. The makers confirmed that the end of the film is going to be the starting point for the sequel. 

