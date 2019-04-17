Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya gets a new release date. The quirky comedy movie which was scheduled to hit the theatres in March will now release on June 21, 2019. The male Protagonist of Mental Hai Kya Rajkummar Rao shared the new release date of the film.

Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao are all set to entertain their huge fan following with the upcoming movie, Mental Hai Kya. The quirky comedy film which was earlier scheduled to release in March 2019, will now hit the theatres on June 21, this year. The much-awaited movie of Kangana Ranaut who was last seen playing Jhansi Ki Rani in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, will be seen as Vidya in the upcoming flick which is written by Kanika Dhillon.

Well, Mental Hai Kya also stars Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu co-star Jimmy Sheirgill, Amyra Dastur, Satish Kaushik, Mimoh Chakraborty, Rajesh Jais, Amrita Puri in the supproting role. Helmed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Mental Hai Kya is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures, Karma Media and Entertainment and ALT Entertainment.

Stree actor Rajkummar Rao who will be seen playing dual roles in Mental Hai Kya, shared the new release date of Kangana Ranaut starrer on Twitter. Madness has made its cut! Catch Mental Hai Kya in theatres on 21st June 2019. #MentalHaiKya #MentalHaiKyaOn21stJune, wrote Rajkummar Rao. Well, Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut will be sharing screen after six years.

They were last seen in Queen which was a blockbuster movie of Kangana Ranaut. In fact, Rajkummar Rao was quoted saying that it is an amazing script as it is a very quirky and different comedy movie. Praising co-star, he added that Kangana Ranaut is a powerhouse performer and we are coming together after Queen along with Ekta Kapoor so it is going to be a lot of fun.

