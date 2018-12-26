Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy-starrer Made In China's release date has been postponed. The official release date was August 15, 2019, but it has now rescheduled to August 30, 2019. This means the movie will now hit the screens two weeks later.

The film also features the famous actor Boman Irani in lead role and is directed by Mikhil Musale and is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Muddock Films. There is a list of movies which are scheduled for the Independence Day of 2019 which includes Akshay Kumar’s movie–Mission Mangal, John Abraham’s Batla House and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho. As per reports, Karan Johar evacuated the big day for Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and further postponed the release of the most anticipated Brahmastra to Christmas 2019.

In the movie, Rajkummar Rao will be portraying the role of Raghu, Mouni Roy in the role of Rukmini Fortuitously, Rajkummar’s last movie–Stree opposite Shraddha Kapoor which was a commercial success was also released on August 31 2018. In the movie, both Rajkummar and Mouni will play a married couple role. Diva Mouni did her Bollywood debut with the movie–Gold and is super excited for her next film.

