The veteran actor Rajkumar Rao is overwhelmed by his comparisons made to the chocolate boy Ranbir Kapoor and the hottest actor of B-town Ranveer Singh. The actor who has done several films is taking his comparisons with utmost gratitude. The actor also talked about his contemporary movies.

Rajkummar Rao shares that he feels overwhelmed that people are comparing him to the superstars Ranbir and Ranveer but the former refused to vie competition in any art form specifically in acting. Being at the peak of his career, Rao has done several commercial hits as well as critically acclaimed films since 2017. The Stree actor said that it was a compliment for him to be compared with Ranbir and Ranveer as he is an admirer of their work and is looking forward to the release of Brahmastra and Gully Boy. Since acting is all about emotions, Rao said that he cannot say who emotes better than other and hence abstains from competing with any other artist.

Rajkummar Rao on talking about his upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga also mentioned Anil Kapoor in his talk and said that he has no ego which is the most desirable quality of a veteran actor. He stated that no matter how big a star you are, or have been working for so long, every film is new and every film is your first. The actor believes that you just have to grow with every film as an actor and let people decide what they want to say. The film features Sonam Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and pairs him with Anil Kapoor for the second time. Co-written by Gazal Dhaliwali and director Shelly Copra, the film is scheduled to release tomorrow i.e. February 1.

