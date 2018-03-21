Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao has reportedly opted out of Nilesh Tiwari's directorial co-starring his Kai Po Che co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. According to the buzz, Rajkummar has had a fantastic 2017 with a spate of successful film, in which he has been playing a solo hero. Thus, playing a second lead to Sushant is not something he's looking forward to at this stage of his career. On the work front, Rajkummar will be seen in upcoming films like Stree and Mental Hai Kya.

After receiving their first breakthrough in Kai Po Che (2013), Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao were reportedly all set to collaborate once again on the big screen in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, Newton star Rajkummar has opted out of the film. Touted as a college drama with a social message, the makers of the film had already confirmed Sushant as the lead star but were eyeing to cast Rajkummar as the second lead.

A source close to a leading daily revealed, “Sushant and Rajkummar started their careers around the same time. While both the actors have become successful, Rajkummar has had a fantastic 2017 with a spate of successful movies that were also critically acclaimed. More importantly, in most of his upcoming films, he is playing a solo hero. While he is not averse to doing multi-hero projects, playing the second lead to Sushant at this stage of his career is not something he may want to do. Besides, he has started shooting for Stree with Shraddha Kapoor and will reunite with his Queen co-star Kangana Ranaut in Mental Hai Kya. Though the actor is always on the lookout for content-driven scripts, he does not have the dates to accommodate the film with Sushant.”

On the work front, while Rajkummar is currently working on his upcoming projects like Stree opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Mental Hai Kya with Kangana Ranaut, Sushant will be seen in Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez, Kedarnath opposite debutant Sara Ali Khan and the Bollywood remake of The Fault In Our Stars opposite debutant Sanjana Sanghi.

