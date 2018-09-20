Kangana Ranaut-Jassie Gill-starrer Panga has started making headlines for various reasons. Earlier, it was Kangana Ranaut's non-interference agreement, now it is Patralekha's exit from the movie. There were rumours in the air that Patralekha's beau Rajkummar Rao influenced Patralekha to sign off the contract and warned her against Kangana's dominating attitude. Coming to his girlfriend Patralekha’s rescue, he mentioned that all the stories around Panga are fake.

Filmmaker Ashwiny Tiwari’s upcoming movie Kangana Ranaut-Jassie Gill-starrer Panga has started making headlines as Patralekha decided to move out from the movie. There were rumours in the air that it is Rajkummar Rao who has influenced Patralekha to sign off the contract and warned her against Kangana’s dominating attitude. Now, after maintaining a stoic silence on the same, Rajkummar Rao has cleared all the rumours around it.

Lashing out at media persons, in a Twitter post, Rajkummar Rao asked the media to do their proper research before printing. Coming to his girlfriend Patralekha’s rescue, he mentioned that all the stories around Panga are fake.

Come on guys, didn’t expect dis from u. Just because u can put a question mark in the end doesn’t mean u can write anything. Please do your basic research before putting out such FAKE stories. We both have immense respect for Kangana. Ok am done, ab hum jakar shoot karte hain✌️ https://t.co/ZKownXuBl7 — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) September 19, 2018

Panga has failed to grab our attention as there was a speculation that Kangana Ranaut had signed a non-interference agreement after the Manikarnika row. Putting an end to all the rumours, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari clarified that all the stories around Kangana signing a non-interference clause are false and baseless.

Talking about Kangana Ranaut, Ashwiny said that Panga’s story is very close to his heart and Kangana is making the character more lively.

Backed by Fox Star Studios, Panga revolves around on a supportive family which fulfils its member’s dreams during all the phases of life. The film features Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill in the lead roles.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao, who was last seen in Stree with Shraddha Kapoor, will be next seen in Mental Hai Kya along with Kangana Ranaut. Rajkummar Rao’s Stree is doing a fairly good business at the box-office. The movie has entered into a Rs 100 crore club and there are reports that the movie will get a sequel.

