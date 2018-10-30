Rajkummar Rao has taken a short break from movies and is away on vacation with girlfriend Patralekha to Goa. Rao has been sharing pictures with his girlfriend online and going by them, they are more like a breath of fresh air, giving the fans a sunny and warm feeling. See photos inside.

When Newton hit the screens in 2017, one name was on everybody mind, Rajkummar Rao. After Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi took the theatres by storm and then recently Stree captured the audiences’ imagination. One thing that has been constant in these superhit movies is Rao’s dedication and hard work that showed off his acting skills. And after such an amazing ride, vacation is mandatory! and Rao has taken a short break from movies and is away on vacation with girlfriend Patralekha to Goa.

Sharing the latest one, Rajkummar confirmed the most famous thing that everybody who has been to the state says, the unparalleled sunset of Goa. Not only this, the couple has been spotted enjoying a brunch date amid the greenery and spending quality time with each other. Recently they were also seen taking strolls on the beach.

While the couple is making sure that their fans don’t miss out on anything, their pictures are creating quite an online storm. Going by the snaps, their little vacation it seems is all about little moments of joy and romance.

In another picture, the couple was seen set for a scooter ride. Sharing the pic, Rao wrote that when the neighbourhood is that nice, you gotta get out and explore it!

On the work front, Rajkummar will be next seen in Mental Hai Kya, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Made in China, Shimla Mirchi and Bengali film Ami Saira Bano.

