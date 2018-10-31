Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha photos: Rajkummar Rao and his beau Patralekha make an adorable couple together. While Rajkummar is considered as one of the most skilled actors in B-town, his girlfriend Patralekha has succeeded to pave a way to the photoshoots of some prominent magazines and photographers.

Rajkummar Rao and his beau Patralekha make an adorable couple together. While Rajkummar is considered as one of the most skilled actors in B-town, his girlfriend Patralekha has succeeded to pave a way to the photoshoots of some prominent magazines and photographers. Besides this, the couple gives millennials some major couple goals and there is no denying to the fact that when seen together it becomes just impossible to take our eyes away from them. Lately, the couple was vacationing in Goa and the fun they had was cropping out of the photos shared by Rao on his Instagram handle.

Now, the actor has shared another photo of him with GF Patralekha that is just too cute and we just can’t forgive the Newton actor to look this cute. It is easy for a man to get distracted by her woman’s beauty, and the post, Rao has shared is a simple demonstration of the fact. It seems that the couple was trying to do some yoga, but it is just hard for Rajkummar to concentrate as he can’t take his eyes off his love of life. Don’t believe us, take a look at the picture:

Ain’t they look adorable together? Well, there are a few other pictures too that show that Rajkummar and Patralekha are in head over heels in love with each other. Here we have gathered some of such posts to make you envious, take a glance:

