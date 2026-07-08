Rajkummar Rao Restricts Comments On Dada First Look Amid Backlash; Here’s How The Internet Reacted

In honor of Sourav Ganguly’s 54th birthday, the producers of Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story released the long-awaited first look poster for the film. In a reenactment of the iconic NatWest victory of 2002, when Sourav Ganguly waved his shirt from the balcony at Lord’s stadium, the poster was supposed to evoke memories. However, the poster instead caused a wave of instant backlash from the public domain on social media, compelling the film’s leading man Rajkummar Rao to shut down comments on the release post on his Instagram.

While the cricketer himself loved the poster, calling it “The Best Gift Ever,” the general public was not so easily pleased. People started pouring out their skepticism about the poster in abundance on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter).

Why is the internet calling the Dada poster “AI-Generated”?

The main issue that has caused the backlash has been the highly edited, unrealistic look of the promotional image. Instead of being something artistic and visually pleasing that a high-budget movie poster would have been, the final outcome turned out to look highly unreal with many comparisons to an artificially generated image using free online text-to-image generators.

In particular, User X Amit Kilhor has summed up everyone’s disappointment with this asset by outlining some technical issues with its creation:

“Big fan of biopics and I am just spitballing here…. 1. The poster is very AI generated. Imma like the editing is not at par kinda. I can feel the green screen. 2. Also.. shouldn’t the poster be with same iconic shot which is in pop memory. 3. And Oh..that tagline is tacky. #dada” — @amitkilhor on X

Another user has pointed out the same issues in terms of the technical aspects of this movie poster design:

@VipulWrites06: “I love Dada, but I have to say this is such a stupid poster. Honestly, it’s one of the worst posters I’ve ever seen. They could have made it so much better. It looks like it was made using AI.”

Why did Rajkummar Rao lock his Instagram comment section?







From the moment the poster was posted, the social media profiles of the actor became one of the prime targets for disgruntled fans of cricket and film reviewers. In order to control the situation and ensure that his social media profile doesn’t become a hotbed for viral trolling, Rajkummar Rao has quickly closed off the comments section on his Instagram page.

Only a handful of people, who have been allowed prior permission, are able to comment on the post and thereby effectively barring the public at large. However, this step has done little to stem the flow of the discussion into other public forums like X and Reddit.

Is Rajkummar Rao facing a “wrong casting” backlash?

In addition to the poor digital editing, another heated debate has once again erupted over whether Rajkummar Rao is the right choice for the role of the ferocious Indian captain. Despite his reputation as an extremely versatile actor, purists from the world of cricket feel that Rao entirely lacks the physique, aggressiveness, and the “swag” that was characteristic of the captaincy period of Ganguly.

The doubts of netizens regarding whether he can naturally do justice to the character of the “Maharaja of Indian Cricket.”

The Misfit Contention: @CineRider4 (cinephile handle) posted, “Rajkummar Rao looks far too boring to play Ganguly. Complete misfit for a legend who ruled with swag.”

The Box Office Disappointment: Trade experts are now dismissing the commercial prospects of the movie based on the first look itself. User @k383071 posted, “Sorry to say but it will not be a flop, it will be a disaster. Why Rajkumar, he doesn’t hv that power to bring audience to the theatre.”

What are the official details of the project?

Even after receiving such a negative reception in the beginning for the internet, there is a certain group of cinephiles who are encouraging viewers to go beyond that one poster and believe in the ability of Vikramaditya Motwane, the director behind the critically acclaimed survival drama Trapped where he had worked with Rao.

The biographical movie has been produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Bhushan Kumar through the banners of Luv Films and T-Series. The movie highlights the journey of Ganguly from Behala to the pinnacle of international cricket.

ALSO READ: Dada First Poster Out: Rajkummar Rao Recreates Sourav Ganguly’s Iconic Lord’s Celebration; Release Date Announced