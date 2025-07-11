Rajkummar Rao Says Industry Needs Good Actors Like Wife Patralekhaa: She Didn’t Get Too Many Opportunities | NewsX Exclusive

LIVE TV
Rajkummar Rao opens up about playing Sourav Ganguly in Vikramaditya Motwane’s biopic, calling it a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” He praises Patralekha’s recent successes, celebrates box office wins, and names The Godfather his favourite gangster film of all time.

Rajkummar Rao's Interview With NewsX
Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 20:23:40 IST

Rajkummar Rao is currently basking in the success of his latest gangster film, Maalik. The actor has left the audience impressed with his gritty avatar on screen. But he also has another reason to celebrate. 

Rajkummar Rao, along with his wife Patralekhaa, recently announced their pregnancy with a heartfelt post on Instagram. The good news came after four years of their marriage. 

Rajkummar Rao:  Patralekhaa Didn’t Get Too Many Opportunities

Rajkummar Rao, who has always been very open about praising his wife Patralekhaa, recently, during an exclusive interview with NewsX, shared how she did not get too many opportunities in Bollywood despite being such a fine actress. 

When asked about Patralekhaa getting rave reviews for her new movie IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, Rajkummar told NewsX, “I don’t know what you call it, but for some reason, she didn’t get too many opportunities earlier. But last year has been fantastic, with ‘IC4’ and ‘Phule’ doing so well and her work receiving so much love.”

The Bollywood actor added, “She’s getting all the awards possible for ‘IC4’, and I’m sure now for ‘Phule’ as well. I’m very happy. It gives me immense pleasure to see her growing, to see her getting so much love, because I think no one can be happier about it than me. So I’m truly happy, and my prayer is always that she gets even better work because she deserves it. We need good actors in our industry.”

Rajkummar Rao Opens Up About Sourav Ganguly Biopic

Rajkummar Rao on Saurav Ganguly biopic told NewsX, “It feels like a lot of responsibility. And a lot of excitement. I am playing Sourav Ganguly, by the way, for those who don’t know, in a film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. So I’m very glad I’m in safe hands because Motwane is there.”

He added, “But yes, there’s a little nervousness for sure. Luckily, there’s still time for the shoot; we’ll start sometime next year. So I know it requires a lot of prep work, which I’m ready to do because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me to portray such a great player, one of the most successful captains we’ve ever had in this country, Sourav Da. It’s going to be fun.”

Rajkummar also added, “As for Bengali – it seems I already know a little Bengali, so hopefully that won’t be much of an issue because I get to practice at home with Patralekha.”

Watch the full interview here:

 

Tags: manushi chhilarNewsX Excluisve interviewpatralekharajkummar rao

