Bollywood actor Rajkummar has shared a poster of an audible adaptation of book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges. The actor who is known for his phenomenal and versatile acting skills is narrating the story of three queens of Mumbai. The audible adaptation features Radhika Apte and Kalki Koechlin.

Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram to share the motion poster of an audible adaptation of book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges. In the caption, he wrote that it was Mafia Queens Of Mumbai who commanded the underworld, not with knives or swords, but with their ferocious grit. Rajkummar Rao is narrating the stories of the mafia queens. He also tagged Radhika Apte and Kalki Koechlin.

In the poster, with a mysterious and peppy background music, three women in caricature art can be seen decked up in their costumes. He has also tagged the official Instagram handle of audible. Soon after his post, the comments section was bombarded with compliments. Till now, the poster has received 145,347 views within 2 hours. The book was originally published in 2011.

Talking about mafia queens of Mumbai, Rajkummar Rao said that the content is new and entertaining. People want to experience something new, be it on-screen or audio. The definition of entertainment is definitely changing. Also, he is glad to be a part and contribute to welcome change.

Rajkummar has collaborated with Radhika Apte and Kalki Koechlin for the first time to narrate the audible adaptation of Hussain Zaidi’s novel.

On being asked that he asked whether he got an opportunity to read the book. To which he replied that he did not get a chance to read the book prior to coming on board for Audible.

He has also thanked for the collaboration. He further said that he not only got to narrate the ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’, but also discover the complex situations, characters and uncertainty that shaped each of these women’s stories. Through the book he tried to discover a whole new Mumbai.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Stree opposite to Shraddha Kapoor.

