Actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. He had starred in films like Black Friday, Hitchki, Ek Villian and more.

Hours after actor Asif Basra passed away in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn the demise of the actor. Senior actor Anupam Kher who has worked with the departed actor in several films took to Twitter and extended condolences to the late actor’s family.

“Deeply Saddened and Shocked by the death of #AsifBasra. Have acted with him in a couple of films but met him on several occasions,” Kher wrote on Twitter. “He was a wonderful actor and a very pleasant person. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends #OmShanti,” Kher’s tweet further read.

Actor Swara Bhasker, on the other hand, expressed shock over the demise of the ‘Paatal Lok,’ actor. “This is heart-breaking and rings too close to home to know that more than one artist is suffering to a point where they choose death over life,” tweeted Bhasker.

“Speechless and numb with shock. RIP #AsifBasra This is becoming a scarily familiar tragedy” the ‘Raanjhana,’ actor further wrote. Actor Rajkummar Rao posted a picture of Basra and wrote, “#AsifBasra Rest in Peace sir.” Actor Shraddha Kapoor who worked with Basra in her films ‘Ek Villain’ posted a picture of him and captioned it with a broken heart emoji.

Actor Emraan Hashmi took to Twitter to share a picture of the departed actor and wrote, “Rip Asif bhai.” Actor Divya Dutta who shot with Basra for the web show ‘Hostages’ also took to the platform and expressed shock over his demise. “Terribly shocked to hear about @asifbasra’s untimely demise. We shot togetger for #hostages2. Looked sucha happy free spirited man! And was Sucha fab actor!! Rip Asif. this is hard to digest,” she tweeted.

‘Dil Bechara’ helmer and casting director Mukesh Chhabra who has worked with the departed actor in ‘Kai Po Che,’ and ‘Hostages 2,’ also expressed disbelief over his demise. “This can’t be true Asif Bhai, we have done so much work together from Kai Po Che to Hostages 2 I can not believe this! Whatttt is happening??????????? #asifbasra,” he tweeted.

‘Gangs of Wasseypur,’ actor Manoj Bajpayee also expressed grief over Basra’s demise and revealed that he had shot with him just “before lockdown.” “What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God,” Bajpayee tweeted.

Actor Randeep Hooda, on the other hand, posted a picture of himself with the late actor which looks like a still of a film. “Rest in peace brother #asifbasra,” tweeted Hooda. Film director Hansal Mehta tweeted, “Asif Basra! Can’t be true… This is just very, very sad,” expressing disbelief and sadness.

Basra was found dead in a private complex in the northern hilly city of Dharamshala on Thursday, the police said. The officials further said the actor was found hanging in the complex when the police reached the spot.

