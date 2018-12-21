Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree bags the fifth position at the one of the most viewed Bollywood film on television on ownership. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK under the banners of Maddock Films and D2R Films. While, Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor failed to bag the position at the box office.

Well, ever since its release on August 31, Stree starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor has been in limelight for all good reasons. The horror comedy movie that made through a phenomenal performance at the box office, is now doing wonders on television. And guess what, Stree bags the fifth position for being viewed by the audience at viewship at a good digits. Dhadak, Golmaal Again, Baaghi 2, Tiger Zinda Hai and Stree are highest viewed films on Indian television on viewership.

It was expected that Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju starring Ranbir Singh will stay stable on its position wherein it got over 80 lakhs views on the television while, Padamaavat which was the megahit of 2018, too fails to grab the much wanted attention of their fan following. It is reported that films with less budgets do well at television viewership. Bollywood films like Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se and Genius which was a disappointment for critics, has done well at television viewership.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK under the banners of Maddock Films and D2R Films. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, Flora Saini and Vijay Raaz starrer Stree has so far garnered over Rs 180.76 crore at the box office. On the other hand, Ranbir Singh’s one of the best movie Sanju: Sanjay Dutt biography, is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani. Made under the banners of Rajkumar Hirani Films and Vinod Chopra Films, Sanju stars Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, Tabu and Sanjay Dutt.The film was released in June and has so far collected Rs 586 crore at the box office.

