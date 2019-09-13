Balaji Telefilms have completed 25 years, Ekta Kapoor revealed it on her Twitter account. Siddharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty, Rajkummar Rao, and others wished her on the achievement.

Balaji Telefilms has successfully completed 25 years, Ekta Kapoor recently shared that hers Balaji Telefilms which is already on the top of the film industry has now completed 25 years. Everybody knows how Ekta Kapoor made Balaji Telefilms one of the finest production houses in the industry.

Starting from the TV she gave a peak and success to this house by putting a lot of efforts, her ideas, her motivation and her promises to the audience were always up to the mark. She gave a different vision to Indian serials. Indian television’s point of view was made by her, even now you can see the phenomenal shows that are made on Ekta Kapoor’s idea. She set the benchmark and also the patter for television media. Now she left no stone unturned in the Film Industry.

On her great success, Bollywood celebs gave her warm wishes, She wrote is on her social media that Balaji Tele Films have completed 25 years, she added that it had been started in August 1994. Many celebrities like Rajkummar Rao, Sunil Shetty, Siddharth Malhotra and other congratulates her for a great journey.

25 years of #Ballajitelefilms! It started in August 1994! JAI MATA DI JAI BALAJI — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) August 7, 2019

Heartiest congratulations dearest Ekta. More power to you ❤️❤️ — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) August 9, 2019

Rajkummar Rao wished Ekta Kapoor and wrote heartiest congratulations dearest Ekta, and he wish her more power. Sunil Shetty also reacted to her post and congratulate on such a huge journey. Ekta Kapoor has done phenomenal in the Television industry as well as Bollywood.

Congratulations 👏👍. — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) August 8, 2019

Congratulations. Your hard work and determination has inspired many more power to you. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 9, 2019

She always made everybody comfortable with her style of working and gave many chances to the newcomers, Vivek Ranjan also tweeted and said that her hard work and dedication inspired many people and congratulated her by heart. Sonal Kalra, Milap Ronit Bose Roy, Vatsal Seth, and many other celebrities also added wishes on her special day.

Amazing!! Huge congrats! You are such an inspiration ❤️❤️ — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) August 8, 2019

Congratulations rockstar! 🤗 — Sonal Kalra (@sonalkalra) August 7, 2019

Congrats 🤗 — Milap (@zmilap) August 7, 2019

Many many congrats and cheers to a 75 more and beyond 🤗🤗 — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) August 8, 2019

And I also wonder if I am the actor who has clicked the maximum programming hours for #balajitelefilms 😄 — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) August 8, 2019

Congratulations and many many more to come 😊 — Vatsal Sheth (@shethvatsal) August 8, 2019

Ekta Kapoor Had done many serials and films under Balaji Tele Films Judgemental Hai Kya, Main Tera Hero, Ek Villain, Veere Di Wedding, Great Grand Masti and many. Her serials that make history in the television industry were Kasauti Zindgi Kay, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyunki saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and many.

