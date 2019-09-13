Balaji Telefilms has successfully completed 25 years, Ekta Kapoor recently shared that hers Balaji Telefilms which is already on the top of the film industry has now completed 25 years. Everybody knows how Ekta Kapoor made Balaji Telefilms one of the finest production houses in the industry.

Starting from the TV she gave a peak and success to this house by putting a lot of efforts, her ideas, her motivation and her promises to the audience were always up to the mark. She gave a different vision to Indian serials. Indian television’s point of view was made by her, even now you can see the phenomenal shows that are made on Ekta Kapoor’s idea. She set the benchmark and also the patter for television media. Now she left no stone unturned in the Film Industry.

On her great success, Bollywood celebs gave her warm wishes, She wrote is on her social media that Balaji Tele Films have completed 25 years, she added that it had been started in August 1994. Many celebrities like Rajkummar Rao, Sunil Shetty, Siddharth Malhotra and other congratulates her for a great journey.

Rajkummar Rao wished Ekta Kapoor and wrote heartiest congratulations dearest Ekta, and he wish her more power. Sunil Shetty also reacted to her post and congratulate on such a huge journey. Ekta Kapoor has done phenomenal in the Television industry as well as Bollywood.

She always made everybody comfortable with her style of working and gave many chances to the newcomers,  Vivek Ranjan also tweeted and said that her hard work and dedication inspired many people and congratulated her by heart. Sonal Kalra, Milap Ronit Bose Roy, Vatsal Seth, and many other celebrities also added wishes on her special day.

Ekta Kapoor Had done many serials and films under Balaji Tele Films Judgemental Hai Kya, Main Tera Hero, Ek Villain, Veere Di Wedding, Great Grand Masti and many. Her serials that make history in the television industry were Kasauti Zindgi Kay, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyunki saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and many.

