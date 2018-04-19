Hansal Mehta's directorial Omerta starring Rajkummar Rao, which was earlier supposed to release to April 20th, will now hit the screens on May 4th. Talking about the delay, Hansal said that he knew that Omerta would not be a cakewalk with the censor board. Since the makers do not wants cuts that would take way the essence of the film, they have decided to wait a little longer.

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao’s much-anticipated film Omerta, which had been scheduled for a theatrical release on April 20th, has been postponed. Based on the life of the real-life terrorist Umar Saeed Shaikh, Omerta will now hit the screens on May 4th. After avoiding a box office clash with Patralekhaa starrer Nanu Ki Jaanu opposite Abhay Deol, Rajkummar’s film will now be releasing along with Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s ageless comedy 102 Not Out. Speaking about the film to a leading news agency, Filmmaker Hansal Mehta stated that he knew Omerta would not be a cakewalk with the censor board.

“We knew that it wouldn’t be a cake walk with the Censor Board given that the film has a fair bit of violence and strong language. We didn’t want cuts that would take away the essence of the film, so we had to wait. The Censor Board Chief and members of the revising committee understood how certain scenes could not be removed since they are essential for audiences to understand how a terrorist’s mind works. Hence the wait and that’s why a decision has been taken to release Omertà on May 4,” he said.

When the filmmaker was earlier asked if he is expecting any reservations by the Censor board, he told a leading daily, “Let’s see. We will cross the bridge when we come to it. There will be a problem. But I hope they (censor board) understands the film’s context. We haven’t done anything to sensationalise.” He further added, “If I had thought that it would be contentious, I would not have put it in the film. You can’t trust the censor board. You can’t make a film thinking about censor board.”

