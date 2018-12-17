Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to inform that Rajkummar Rao has teamed up with Stree producer Dinesh Vijan to sign another untitled horror-comedy. Taran Adarsh has revealed all the details in his two tweets.

After tickling the funny bones in Stree with his playful acting, Rajkummar Rao is all set to give you another feast to the eyes of a horror comedy. The actor is teaming up with producer Dinesh Vijan for untitled next. Trade analyst took to Twitter on Monday to inform about the same. In the caption, he mentioned that it’s official after the humongous success of Stree, producer Dinesh Vijan and actor Rajkummar Rao team up for a horror-comedy yet again. The movie is not titled yet. Varun Sharma is the co-star, Fukrey director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba is creative director. The movie will go on floors in early 2019.

Revealing more on the details of the character, Taran Adarsh wrote that Rajkummar Rao plays a small-time goon whose plans go haywire when he has supernatural encounters. It will release in Jan 2020.

IT’S OFFICIAL… After the humongous success of #Stree, producer Dinesh Vijan and actor Rajkummar Rao team up for a horror-comedy yet again… Not titled yet… Costars Varun Sharma… #Fukrey director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba is creative director… Starts early 2020. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 17, 2018

More on producer Dinesh Vijan and actor Rajkummar Rao project… Rajkummar Rao plays a small-time goon whose plans go haywire when he has supernatural encounters… Filming starts early 2019… Jan 2020 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 17, 2018

Dinesh Vijan production Stree has bagged various awards at the recently held Star Screen Awards 2018. Rajkummar Rao won Best Popular Actor (Male) award, the film won Best Film Award. Not just that, the movie also performed well on the Box-office. The film grossly earned Rs 150.07 crore (nett Rs 120.06 crore) in India and Rs 12 crore at the overseas box office. Presently, the movie’s earning stands with the grand total of Rs 162.07 crore.

Stree was widely appreciated throughout the world for its’ star cast acting- Pankaj Tripathi, Shraddha Kapoor, Flora Saini, Aparshkati Khurana, Vijay Raaz and Akash Dabadhe. At the Star Screen Awards 2018, Stree director Amar Kaushik won Most promising debut director award and Pankaj Tripathi, won the Best actor supporting (Male) award. The movie was released on 31 August 2018

Rajkummar will be next seen in Maddock Films production Made In China. The movie also stars Mouni Roy in the lead role. Besides this, the actor has also bagged a movie titled Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Mental Hai Kya in his kitty.

