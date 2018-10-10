Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has come out in open to speak against the Queen director Vikas Bahl. He has said that it is very shocking and sad to know about all these issues and strongly condemned on whatever is going on in the industry. He added that in such circumstances, the industry should come together to protect everyone, be it men or women, against any kind of harassment and he hopes and pray that God will give strength to that girl to come out of it even stronger.

After Tanushree Dutta’s confessions, women’s accusations against their offenders have started pouring in. Recently, a survivor recounted her bad experience with Queen Director Vikas Bahl. Following which, several celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan came in support for the survivor. Now adding to a long list, actor Rajkummar Rao has reacted on the same. On being asked about his Queen co-star Kangana’s claims, he said that it was very shocking and sad. What happened was very unfortunate.

He strongly condemned on the growing cases against harassment cases. What is wrong is wrong. He added that as an industry, everyone should come together for everyone against any kind of harassment. He hopes and prays that God will give strength to that girl to come out of it even stronger.

Talking about the safety of women, Rajkummar Rao added one needs to address the safety of women and which has utmost importance. He would love to work only with people with ethics and the right moral conduct.

ALSO READ: Tanushree Datta-Nana Patekar controversy: Nana Patekar slams all accusations imposed on him, watch video

In a recent interview to a leading daily, speaking about Vikas Bahl’s behaviour, Kangana Ranaut said he had been accused of inappropriate behaviour by another actress, who alleged he forcibly tried to kiss her.

Adding to this, Queen supporting actor Nayani Dixit put a stamp on the allegations, Nayani Dixit said that whatever the girl has accused Vikas Bahl is not at all wrong because he also tried his hand on me. I literally told him that ‘main tumhe maarungi if you do this again’.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh for a dance on Khalibali and it is absolutely adorable!

The Me Too movement in India started after Tanushree Dutta alleged that the senior actor Nana Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of 2008 movie Horn Okk Pleasss. However, Nana Patekar has denied all the allegations and even sent a legal notice.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More