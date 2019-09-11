Rajkummar Rao is coming up with three comedy packed films this year- Made In China, Roohi Afza and Turram Khan, these are the films you can't miss out on, here's the brief of your favorite star's film.

Rajkummar Rao, the iconic actor who has given a number of hit films and started his career with the experimental film Love, Sex Aur Dhokha and after that became a king of giving back to back hit films, is famous for picking up films which have a different angle in it. And, now Rajkumar is coming up with three movies and all of them shares a different genre.

Made In China, Roohi Afza and Turram Khan are his three upcoming films and we will get to see new Rajkumar in his high caliber projects. The actor has been awarded for many films and has been recognized because of his acting. Rajkummar is truly a gem and fails to impress his fans by his fantastic acting.

1. Made In China

The film is going to release this Diwali and is going to be a comedy film, starring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy in it. Rajkummar will be playing the role of a Gujarati businessman who goes to China to enhance his business and the film will show his journey of how he becomes a successful entrepreneur. The film will release on October 25 this year.

2. Turram Khan

As the title suggests it means heroic and this film is going to be a social comedy. The film starres Nushrat Bharucha opposite Rajkumar Rao who is the Turram Khan in the film. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta and is produced by Ajay Devgn. The film is expected to release on January 2020.

3.Roohi Afza

After Stree, Rajkummar Rao is back with another horror comedy film Roohi Afza, it starres Jhanvi Kapoor in it. The film revolves around a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoons. The film is directed by Hardik Mehta and is produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film will release on March 20, 2020.

Rajkummar is surely giving some back to back comedy-drama this year and we are expecting it to be a blockbuster film as his other films.

