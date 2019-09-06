Rajkummar Rao's father passes away: Newton actor Rajkumar Rao's father Satpal Yadav was critical for 17 days and was passed away on Thursday at the age of 60. Here is a throwback to when he opened up about losing his mother.

Rajkummar Rao’s father passes away: Rajkumar Rao had done the cremation of his father on Friday morning with close relatives. His father died at the age of 60 on Thursday night. Rao’s father was critical for 17 days and was hospitalized. His father worked in a government job and the initial wealth of the family was not good enough. He said that his teachers paid his school fees for two years. Now they are glad to see him on screens and demands nothing in return.

Earlier Rao spoke about the demise of his mother, in an interview he revealed that he was shooting for Newton when he got to know about the death of her mother. Rao said that he was confused and disturbed he had nothing in mind. He just went on a shooting and started his work then the director Amit V. Masurkar hugged him and he cried a lot. Rao also said that it is difficult and just very difficult. He revealed that one of his friends told him that his life is going to change, at that time he did not understand that what is going to change until it actually started.

He explained that the death changed him he started feeling vulnerable about her mother, he started looking to what he can loose rather than his strengths. Rajkumar Rao who is an owner of 100 crore club films said that after the demise of his mother the perception of life has been changed for him. One can estimate how life is going for him after the loss of both the parents.

He talked about the phases that affect his work, he said these things and these incidents as an artist makes you more comfortable with your emotions and more aware of the feelings. If it is bothering your career then one should ask why. Life is so big to take stress. He said everyone has the best gift by the life that is breath.

