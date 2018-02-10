Helmed by Hansal Mehta, Rajkummar Rao starrer Omerta, based on the life of terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, has been scheduled for a theatrical release on April 20th, 2018. Omerta will also mark the fifth collaboration of the actor-director duo after films like Shahid, CityLights, Aligarh and Bose. The film has also received critical acclaim in film festivals like the Toronto Film Festival as well as Jio Mami Film Festival.

Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao’s latest venture Omerta, based on the life of British terrorist with Pakistani descent Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, is all set to hit the screens on April 20th this year. The superstar took to his official Twitter handle to announce the release date and tweeted, “After #Shahid, #CityLights #Aligarh & #Bose, we are back together with #Omertà releasing on 20th April,2018. @mehtahansal @ShaileshRSingh.” Directed by Hansal Mehta, Omerta has won several accolades around the world and has been featured at film festivals like Toronto Film Festival as well as the recently held Jio Mami film festival.

In an interview with IANS, Rajkummar had earlier talked about his experience at the Toronto Film Festival and said, “It was an overwhelming experience. It was our world premiere and it opened to a packed house in Toronto. Viewers were quite emotional and stunned after the film.” He further added, “It can be a disturbing watch for some. It shows you the dark reality of a dangerous world.” Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who had been earlier earned the title of bin laden’s ‘special son’, has been charged in the case of the 1994 kidnappings of Western tourists in India and is most well known for his role in the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl.

After carving out a space for himself in the film industry with films like Citylights, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Aligarh, Shahid and his latest Newton, Rajkummar Kumar Rao believes that he is in the film industry for a marathon and not a rat race and he has rightly portrayed so with his spectacular acting skills. This year, the superstar will be seen in films like ‘Love Sonia’, ‘5 Weddings’, ‘Omerta’ and ‘Shimla Mirchi’.