Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar Postponed? Report Claims Makers Delay Release To Avoid Box Office Clash

Rajkumar Rao’s upcoming drama project Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story has reportedly shifted its release date from the original release date of August 7, 2026. Sources reveal that Maddock Films chose to delay the release of the thriller drama to avoid the congested box office window and get a cleaner box office run. This was not some random move but rather followed a previous decision to push back Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha.

Why Are the Makers Delaying Prahaar ?

The main factor contributing to the delayed release is that of positioning in a crowded theatre schedule. The trade sources have noted that Prahaar needs time and a promotional effort which can be tough to manage in a congested release schedule.

Rumors regarding the delay have increased in the last few days as the trade experts observed no promotions or marketing efforts for the film. Dinesh Vijan has always ensured marketing blitzes for his films for around three weeks, but Prahaar did not have any publicity planned two weeks before August 7.

“Prahaar is a special film that requires a healthy window, as it has the potential to draw audiences in large numbers… With just two weeks left for its scheduled release and no sign of any promotional activity, it had become evident that the film would not arrive on August 7.” — Source to Bollywood Hungama

What Box Office Clash Was Prahaar Facing in August?

An opening date on August 7 meant that Prahaar would have been squeezed right in between box office vice-grips. It was scheduled to release only a week after the American blockbuster Spider-Man: Brand New Day (August 30) and within a mere seven days of the Independence Day doubleheader of Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 (August 14).

It was deemed wise not to put their movie at risk during such a critical holiday season.

What Is Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story About?

Directed by Avinash Arun (Paatal Lok, Three of Us), Prahaar is the story of the celebrated career of special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Rajkummar Rao goes through a complete physical makeover to bring alive the character of Nikam, concentrating on his famous case involving the prosecution of Ajmal Kasab, the terrorist responsible for the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.

This gritty legal thriller features an equally star-studded cast including Jaideep Ahlawat, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Sikandar Kher. Prahaar’s teaser, which was played before Maddock’s Cocktail 2, created quite a social media sensation because of the realistic dialogue delivery of Rao.

What Does This Mean for Maddock Films’ 2026 Slate?

This is the second major rescheduling that Maddock Films has done in quick succession. In the previous instance, the production company had pulled back Eetha, which had been slotted to hit theaters on August 28.

By freeing up their August schedule, Dinesh Vijan and his crew are now getting themselves ready to give both mid-budget biographical films and big budget commercial films proper theatrical space. The studio has not yet declared any new release date for Prahaar.

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