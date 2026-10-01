Rajpal Yadav At Mushtaq Khan’s Prayer Meet: Viral Video Shows Actor Being Stopped, But There’s More To The Story – WATCH

The prayer meet of veteran actor Mushtaq Khan in Mumbai on Wednesday turned emotional as several colleagues, friends and former co-stars gathered to remember the actor. But amid the tributes, a brief exchange involving Rajpal Yadav began circulating online, with a video leading to claims that the actor had been asked to leave the prayer meet. The viral clip, however, does not tell the complete story.

Rajpal Yadav was among the film personalities who attended the gathering to pay his respects to Khan, who died on September 24 following a prolonged battle with cancer. The prayer meet saw several familiar faces from the Hindi film industry, including Poonam Dhillon, Mukesh Rishi, Rahul Roy, Vindu Dara Singh, Kiran Kumar, Sunil Pal, Rakhi Sawant, Upasana Singh and Anang Desai.

Rajpal Yadav Viral Video: Was He Really Asked To Leave The Prayer Meet?

A video shared widely on social media shows Yadav speaking to members of the media when a woman is heard saying, “Aapko bahar bheja jaega. Humne aapko samjhaya…. Aap aisa kyu kar rahe ho?”

The footage quickly led to speculation that the actor himself was being asked to leave Mushtaq Khan’s prayer meet. However, another video from the same event provides important context.

In that footage, a man can be seen attempting to take selfies with Yadav during the gathering. Members of the team then intervene and ask the man to leave. He appears to apologise and puts his phone away, while people around him are heard questioning whether a prayer meet was the appropriate place to take photographs. Yadav is subsequently seen walking away from the gathering. Available footage shows that he had attended the prayer meet and paid his respects to Khan.

Watch Viral Videos





Rajpal Yadav Pays Emotional Tribute To Mushtaq Khan

Yadav had also shared an emotional tribute after Khan’s death, recalling his final interaction with the actor. The Stree and Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor said he had visited Mushtaq shortly before his death, spoken to him and shaken his hand. “I still can’t believe that the person I met two hours ago, the person I shook hands with, is no longer among us,” Yadav wrote in his tribute.

He also remembered Khan as someone whose popularity and contribution to the industry would endure.

Mushtaq Khan’s Bollywood Legacy

Mushtaq Khan was a familiar face in Hindi cinema for several decades, with memorable appearances in films including Welcome, Aashiqui, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Jodi No. 1, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Gadar 2 and Stree 2. His comic and supporting performances made him a recognisable presence even when he was not playing the lead. His role as Ballu in Welcome remains among his most remembered performances, particularly his comic exchange about his artificial leg and his past as a hockey player.

As the film fraternity gathered to remember him, the focus remained on Khan’s long career and the memories he left behind. The Rajpal Yadav video, meanwhile, appears to have generated a narrative that the longer footage does not fully support.