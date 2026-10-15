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Home > Entertainment News > Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Supreme Court Orders Mediation After Rs 2 Crore Deposit, Allows Passport Release

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Supreme Court Orders Mediation After Rs 2 Crore Deposit, Allows Passport Release

Rajpal Yadav’s cheque-bounce case has been referred to mediation after a Rs 2 crore deposit. The Supreme Court has also directed the release of his passport for professional travel abroad, subject to conditions.

Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 15:43 IST

Actor Rajpal Yadav has received relief from the Supreme Court in his long-running cheque-dishonour case. On October 15, 2026, the court referred the dispute to mediation after noting that Rs 2 crore had been deposited with its Registry and directed the trial court to release his passport for professional travel abroad, subject to conditions. 

The order allows both sides to explore an amicable settlement over the outstanding dues. It also allows Yadav to pursue work abroad, with the court making it clear that his travel will be subject to conditions imposed by the trial court. 

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Why Did The Supreme Court Refer Rajpal Yadav’s Case To Mediation?

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked Yadav and the complainant company, Murli Projects Private Limited, to explore an amicable settlement. The court observed that the Rs 2 crore deposit opened the way for discussions on resolving the remaining financial dispute. 

During the hearing, the court noted that Yadav had been pushed to consider selling ancestral property to arrange the money. His counsel told the bench that the funds had been arranged through the sale of property.

The Rs 2 crore deposit followed an earlier hearing on October 7, when Yadav produced demand drafts worth Rs 1.15 crore and informed the court that a prospective buyer would arrange the remaining Rs 85 lakh. The court had set October 13 as the deadline for depositing the amount. 

Supreme Court Allows Rajpal Yadav’s Passport Release For Work Abroad

Alongside referring the dispute to mediation, the Supreme Court directed the trial court to release Yadav’s passport, subject to conditions it may impose. His counsel submitted that the actor needed to travel abroad for professional commitments, including a proposed trip to Canada for a film-related engagement. 

The court’s order allows Yadav to pursue these professional opportunities, provided he complies with the conditions governing his travel. He must also inform the trial court after returning to India. The relief does not, by itself, bring the cheque-dishonour proceedings to an end. 

What Is The Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case About?

The dispute dates back to financial assistance of Rs 5 crore that Yadav and his wife reportedly received from Murli Projects in connection with his film Ata Pata Laapata. The film, which was released in 2012, failed to perform as expected, and the financial dispute subsequently led to multiple cheque-dishonour complaints. 

The complainant alleged that cheques issued towards repayment were dishonoured. The dispute eventually resulted in seven cheque-bounce cases. The Delhi High Court upheld Yadav’s conviction and imposed a three-month prison sentence in each case. Yadav challenged the decision before the Supreme Court. 

The actor’s latest relief follows earlier proceedings in which the Supreme Court had directed him to deposit money towards the outstanding dues. With Rs 2 crore now deposited and mediation ordered, the next step is for both parties to attempt a settlement over the remaining amount.

The mediation process will determine whether the dispute can be resolved amicably. The Supreme Court’s order offers Yadav an opportunity to continue working abroad while the financial dispute remains under consideration.

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Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Supreme Court Orders Mediation After Rs 2 Crore Deposit, Allows Passport Release
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Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Supreme Court Orders Mediation After Rs 2 Crore Deposit, Allows Passport Release

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Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Supreme Court Orders Mediation After Rs 2 Crore Deposit, Allows Passport Release
Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Supreme Court Orders Mediation After Rs 2 Crore Deposit, Allows Passport Release
Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Supreme Court Orders Mediation After Rs 2 Crore Deposit, Allows Passport Release
Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Supreme Court Orders Mediation After Rs 2 Crore Deposit, Allows Passport Release
Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Supreme Court Orders Mediation After Rs 2 Crore Deposit, Allows Passport Release

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