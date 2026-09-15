Rajpal Yadav Gets Supreme Court Relief In 7 Cheque Bounce Cases; Actor Given 2 Weeks To Deposit Rs 2 Crore

Rajpal Yadav has received a temporary reprieve from the Supreme Court in a long-running financial dispute that has followed the actor for more than a decade. The court has granted him two weeks to deposit a demand draft of Rs 2 crore, while making it clear that this is his final opportunity to comply with the direction. He has also been asked to surrender his passport.

The matter involves seven cheque bounce cases filed by Murli Projects Private Limited. Rajpal Yadav and his wife, Radha Rajpal Yadav, challenged a Delhi High Court order that upheld his conviction and sentenced him to three months in prison in each of the seven cases. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently.

Why Is Rajpal Yadav Facing Cheque Bounce Cases?

The dispute goes back to 2010, when Yadav received financial assistance of around Rs 5 crore from Murli Projects for his directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata. The comedy film, which marked his debut as a director, failed to perform as expected, leaving the actor facing significant losses and difficulties in clearing the dues.

The financial dispute continued for years, with multiple settlements and payment commitments being made during the legal proceedings. Several cheques issued towards repayment were later dishonoured, eventually resulting in the seven criminal complaints. Court records show that the original financial arrangements and subsequent settlements involved substantially larger amounts as interest, costs and other liabilities accumulated.

Rajpal Yadav’s Rs 9 Crore Legal Dispute Explained

By 2026, the liability in the long-running dispute had reportedly risen to nearly Rs 9 crore. In July, the Delhi High Court upheld Yadav’s conviction and sentenced him to three months’ simple imprisonment in each of the seven cases. It also directed him to pay more than Rs 1 crore in each case, while accounting for amounts already deposited.

The actor had previously surrendered to Tihar Jail in February after failing to meet a court-directed payment schedule, before securing interim relief.

What Happens Next For Rajpal Yadav?

The Supreme Court’s latest order gives Yadav a fresh window to comply. He must now arrange the Rs 2 crore demand draft within two weeks and surrender his passport as part of the conditions of the temporary relief. The court has indicated that there will be no further opportunity if he fails to meet the deadline.