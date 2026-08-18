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Home > Entertainment News > Rajpal Yadav Hits The Jackpot With Rs 1,200 Crore Deal; Set To Star In 12 Films Over The Next Decade

Rajpal Yadav Hits The Jackpot With Rs 1,200 Crore Deal; Set To Star In 12 Films Over The Next Decade

Rajpal Yadav is set for an unusually ambitious new chapter, with the actor reportedly signing a 12-film deal that will unfold over the next decade. The project, titled The King of Wonderful World, is expected to go on floors in 2027.

Rajpal Yadav, Image Credits- X
Rajpal Yadav, Image Credits- X

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 18:32 IST

Rajpal Yadav is set for an unusually ambitious new chapter, with the actor reportedly signing a 12-film deal that will unfold over the next decade. The project, titled The King of Wonderful World, is expected to go on floors in 2027. Rajpal Yadav appears to be entering one of the most ambitious phases of his career. The actor has reportedly signed a 12-film project that will be made over the next 10 years, marking a long-term commitment to a cinematic universe titled The King of Wonderful World.

The project is reportedly backed by Focus Petroleum Group, with an estimated budget of around ₹1,200 crore. Production is expected to begin in 2027, meaning audiences could see Yadav return to the big screen in multiple chapters over the coming decade.

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Rajpal Yadav On His 12-Film Project

Speaking about the announcement, Yadav said the project represents an opportunity to take his love for cinema to audiences across India and beyond. “As an artist, I always want to do meaningful work. These 12 chapters, The King of Wonderful World, are a great opportunity for me to spread my love for cinema across the country and the world through these projects,” the actor said.

Yadav also expressed gratitude to Dr Ajay Kumar, Kevin Kishore Kaul and the wider team behind the project for backing the vision.

A New Chapter For The Popular Actor

Known for his comic timing and memorable supporting performances, Yadav has built a career spanning Hindi cinema, television and theatre. From Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Hungama to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Stree, he has frequently stood out even in ensemble casts. The reported 12-film commitment could allow the actor to explore a much larger canvas than his conventional comedy roles.

Yadav described the project as a collective effort involving artists, technicians and other members of the production team. “This isn’t just one person’s dream, it’s a collective effort,” he said. With filming expected to begin in 2027, The King of Wonderful World could mark a significant new chapter in Rajpal Yadav’s career, with the actor poised to remain a familiar presence on screen for years to come.

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Rajpal Yadav Hits The Jackpot With Rs 1,200 Crore Deal; Set To Star In 12 Films Over The Next Decade
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Rajpal Yadav Hits The Jackpot With Rs 1,200 Crore Deal; Set To Star In 12 Films Over The Next Decade

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Rajpal Yadav Hits The Jackpot With Rs 1,200 Crore Deal; Set To Star In 12 Films Over The Next Decade
Rajpal Yadav Hits The Jackpot With Rs 1,200 Crore Deal; Set To Star In 12 Films Over The Next Decade
Rajpal Yadav Hits The Jackpot With Rs 1,200 Crore Deal; Set To Star In 12 Films Over The Next Decade
Rajpal Yadav Hits The Jackpot With Rs 1,200 Crore Deal; Set To Star In 12 Films Over The Next Decade

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