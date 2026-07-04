Rajpal Yadav In Fresh Legal Trouble? Priyanka Chopra’s Ex-Manager Files Cheque Bounce Case

Rajpal Yadav Legal Trouble: Just when it felt that things had gotten better for Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, he found himself in another legal trouble. Film producer and celebrity manager Prakash Jaju famously known as the ex-manager of Priyanka Chopra has moved to court against the actor.

This legal action targets Rajpal Yadav alongside two other Bollywood producers namely Mahendra Dhariwal (Bhaiaji Superhit) and Sohel Maklai (Dhaakad) as they were unable to pay the personal loans issued to them by the ex-manager.

Why Has A Court Issued Summons To Rajpal Yadav?

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Rajpal Yadav has been served a legal notice from Farhan M. Qureshi, Judicial Magistrate First Class.

The complaint says that a security cheque of Rs 5 lakhs which was directly issued by Rajpal Yadav bounced due to shortage of funds while being processed through the bank. The MP court has formally asked the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star to appear in person before the bench on September 11, 2026.

How Much Money Does Prakash Jaju Claim He Is Owed?

When contacted for a comment by Bollywood Hungama sources, Prakash Jaju confirmed the speculations that he suffered money losses because of these three persons and he went to the doors of court as there was no other way.

“I have filed a case against Rajpal Yadav, Mahendra Dhariwal and Sohel Maklai, and the court has issued summons to all three. I had advanced loans to them and accepted cheques as security. When they failed to repay the money, I deposited the cheques, but those cheques bounced.” — Prakash Jaju

Jaju further broke down the exact financial liabilities outstanding against each individual:

Mahendra Dhariwal: ₹50 Lakhs

Sohel Maklai: ₹40 Lakhs

Rajpal Yadav: ₹25 Lakhs (The current case handles the initial bounced token cheque of ₹5 lakh).

What Other Financial Controversies Surround Dhaakad Producer Sohel Maklai?

The tensions involving Dhaakad film producer Sohel Maklai seem to go beyond just his dealings with Jaju. Film distributor Ankit Chandiramani has come out with the revelation that Maklai seems to owe money to many people from the industry, money which he had borrowed during the difficult production process of Dhaakad starring Kangana Ranaut in 2022.

As revealed by Chandiramani, Maklai was in need of immediate money from his collaborators:

Ankit Chandiramani (Film Distributor): Provided a loan of ₹10 lakh; Maklai has repaid ₹3 lakh but still owes ₹7 lakh.

Vishal Mishra (Director): Same amount of loan has been taken; owes ₹8.50 lakh entirely.

Manan Sampat (Executive Producer): Same short-term loan pattern has been targeted at him.

Maklai’s relatives have tried to prevent payment of money citing extreme hardships by making several emotional appeals and also by mentioning their plan to develop a property. In light of the successful attempt made by Jaju, Chandiramani confirmed that he along with Vishal Mishra, the director is preparing to launch identical criminal proceedings against Maklai.

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