Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has been sent to a jail for three months by the Delhi High Court after he failed to repay a loan of Rs 5 crore taken by his company to make a movie. Reports say that the actor and his wife Radha has taken the loan for Yadav’s directorial project titled “‘Ata Pata Laapata” back in 2010. Following the orders of Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw, Rajpal has been taken into the custody and will be sent to the Tihar jail. According to IANS, it was a Delhi-based company Murli Projects that had filed a civil case against Yadav’s company Shree Naurang Godavari Entertainment after it failed to repay the loan.

Released in 2012, Ata Pata Laapata was a musical political satire directed by Rajpal Yadav, who also played the lead in the film. The film also featured Asrani, Om Puri, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Govind Namdeo, Dara Singh, Vikram Gokhale, Vijay Raaz, and Satyadev Dubey in key roles. However, the film miserably failed to spread magic at the box office and received a negative response from the critics too.

Delhi High Court: Actor Rajpal Yadav sentenced to 3-month civil prison & was immediately taken into custody by Delhi Police for failing to repay a loan of Rs. 5 crore which Yadav & his wife Radha had taken in 2010 to make his directorial debut with Hindi film 'Ata Pata Laapata'. pic.twitter.com/EOib0yAjJ0 — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2018

On a professional front, the actor will be next seen in the film Total Dhamaal which is the third instalment to the Dhamaal franchise. The film is directed by Indra Kumar and features Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn and Esha Gupta, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey among others. The actor is also working for a Punjabi film titled ‘Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh’.

