Saturday, April 19, 2025
Live Tv
Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Tamannaah Bhatia is on a roll, adding one big-ticket film after another to her slate. Fresh off the buzz surrounding her energetic dance number in Raid 2 and her lead role in No Entry 2, the actress is now said to have signed another major project for next year.

Tamannaah Bhatia is on a roll, adding one big-ticket film after another to her slate. Fresh off the buzz surrounding her energetic dance number in Raid 2 and her lead role in No Entry 2, the actress is now said to have signed another major project for next year.

Diving Into the Life of a Cop’s Backbone

According to media reports, Tamannaah will star in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming biographical action drama centered on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria. The actress is set to play Preeti Maria, wife of the respected officer, in a role that’s expected to bring emotional grounding to the high-stakes narrative.

“Preeti has been a constant pillar of strength for Rakesh, supporting him through some of the most dangerous and testing moments of his career and taking care of their family while he was at the forefront of protecting the city from terrorists. Her role is integral to his narrative, and Tamannaah is thrilled and honored to bring this character to life,” a source close to the development told the media.

This film marks her second collaboration with John Abraham, following her brief appearance as his wife in Vedaa.

Rohit Shetty Steps Into Non-Fiction Territory

Inspired by Rakesh Maria’s autobiography Let Me Say It Now, the film marks Rohit Shetty’s first venture into true stories after years of larger-than-life fictional cop sagas. This time, the filmmaker is focusing on a real-life hero known for his grit and commitment.

Rakesh Maria’s three-decade-long career saw him tackling some of India’s most challenging criminal cases — from the 1993 Mumbai serial bombings and the 26/11 attacks to the Indian Mujahideen crackdown and the Sheena Bora murder case.

On Location in Mumbai, Eyeing an Early 2026 Release

Filming began just yesterday in Mumbai, with the crew expected to shoot across more than 40 city locations. Key spots include Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dongri, and the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

The film is aiming to wrap production by August this year. A theatrical release is on the cards for early next year. An official announcement confirming the details is expected in the coming week.

ALSO READ: King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand's Film

 

